Snap ties with JJP, Birender Singh advises Haryana BJP chief Nayab Singh Saini

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former union minister Birender Singh on Saturday advised the party’s newly appointed state president Nayab Singh Saini to snap ties with Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) before going to the assembly and parliamentary polls next year.

Speaking at an event in Jind, organised to felicitate Saini, Birender Singh said, “He (Dushyant) is a politically corrupt man and he has lost people’s support. If BJP continues its alliance with JJP during next year’s polls, the party will get less than 20 seats in the 90-member assembly. Manohar Lal can become CM for the third time if the BJP goes solo in assembly polls.”

The former union minister further said that he (referring to Dushyant) has adopted a dual policy- on one hand he wants to continue alliance with BJP and on the other, he asks people to ensure his party’s victory on 46 seats.

“After Rajasthan assembly polls, the decision on alliance with JJP will be taken by the party high command. If the party continues its alliance with JJP, I reiterate that I will quit the BJP. We are not outsiders in the BJP, the party has formed the government in Haryana when many leaders from other parties joined it,” he added.

Haryana BJP president Nayab Singh Saini said the BJP has given respect to every leader who joined it after quitting other parties.

“The decision on alliance with JJP will be taken by the party high command. Our main focus is to form the BJP government in Haryana and at the Centre for the third time,” he added.

