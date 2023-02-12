Snatcher makes off with bizman’s phone in Mohali

Snatchers struck again in Mohali, this time taking away the mobile phone of a businessman outside Bestech Business Tower in Sector 66 on Friday.

The victim, Rahul, runs an IT company in the building, said police.

He told the police that he was about to enter the tower gate around 1 pm, when a man on a scooter came from the IISER Chowk side and snatched his mobile phone, before speeding off.

Rahul immediately alerted the police who launched a probe after registering a case under Sections 379-B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at the Phase-11 police station.