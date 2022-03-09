‘Snatcher’ thrashed: Kin demand attempt to murder case against accused

The family members of an alleged snatcher staged a protest, seeking an attempt to murder case against the people who assaulted him, outside the Tibba Police Station on Tuesday.

The accused, Fateh Singh, was thrashed by locals after he and his accomplice, Kunal Verma, allegedly assaulted a man with a sharp-edged weapon in a bid to snatch his belongings, while his aide managed to escape.

The protesters said the assailants had tugged at Fateh Singh’s hair, hurting his religious sentiments. The police have already lodged an FIR for hurting religious sentiments against Tajpur Road resident Ashish and others, but protestors sought an attempt to murder case against them.

However, several Sikh organisations have sought a case against Fateh Singh. They stated that after being caught while executing crime the accused wanted to give it a “religious colour” which will not be tolerated.

Inspector Nardev Singh, station houseofficer, at Tibba Police Station , said the police had pacified the protesters.

