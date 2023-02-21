Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Snatchers take away morning walker’s gold chain in Chandigarh

Snatchers take away morning walker’s gold chain in Chandigarh


Published on Feb 21, 2023 03:55 AM IST

The victim, Pattu, a resident of Madrasi Colony, Maloya, Chandigarh, complained to the police that she was walking outside her house around 11 am on Monday, when a youth approached her for an LPG cylinder

A case under Sections 379-A of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Maloya police station in Chandigarh on Monday. (Getty images)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A 67-year-old woman out for a morning walk near her house in Maloya became the latest victim of snatchers.

The victim, Pattu, a resident of Madrasi Colony, Maloya, complained to the police that she was walking outside her house around 11 am on Monday, when a youth approached her for an LPG cylinder.

As she couldn’t understand what he wanted, she turned to call her neighbour. Meanwhile, the youth, who was wearing a black jacket and a lower, snatched her gold chain, weighing 20 gm, and fled the scene with his accomplice who was waiting on a motorcycle outside the street.

A case under Sections 379-A of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Maloya police station on Monday. Police are scanning footage of CCTV cameras in the area to nab the accused.

