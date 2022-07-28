Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Snatchers target two Chandigarh residents in three days

An auto-rickshaw driver’s cash, Aadhaar car and passenger’s bag was snatched on Madhya Marg in Chandigarh on Tuesday; earlier on Sunday, a man’s mobile phone was snatched at EWS Colony in Maloya
Separate cases under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code were registered at the Sector 26 and Maloya police stations, respectively, in Chandigarh. (Getty Images)
Published on Jul 28, 2022 02:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigar/mohali

Two more snatching incidents were reported from different parts of the city in the last week.

In the first instance, Raj Dev Saha of Kajheri village, Sector 52, said two unidentified persons stopped his auto-rickshaw and snatched 800, an Aadhaar card and a passenger’s bag near the Sukhna bridge on Madhya Marg, Sector 26, Chandigarh on Tuesday.

In the second case, Robin Kumar of Maloya said two motorcycle-borne persons snatched his mobile phone near the Government High School, RC-1, EWS Colony, Maloya, on Sunday.

Separate cases under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code were registered at the Sector 26 and Maloya police stations, respectively.

Snatcher lands in police net

Mohali police, meanwhile, arrested a 24-year-old snatcher from the bus stand in Phase 8 and recovered a gold chain from his possession. The accused, Dalip Bhandari, is a resident of Commando Complex, Phase 11.

Speaking about the arrest, station house officer (SHO) Rajesh Arora said the accused had last Saturday snatched a gold chain from a woman in the city park in Sector 68 and a case had been registered based on her statement.

“On Wednesday, we got information about his presence near the bus stand in Phase 8 to commit another snatching. Our police party reached the spot and arrested him,” he added.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to snatching six mobile phones from different persons in Chandigarh and cases have been registered against him in the UT as well. He is a drug addict and school dropout.

The accused was produced before the local court, from where he was sent to a one-day police remand.

