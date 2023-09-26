Snow blanket envelopes Jammu and Kashmir’s higher reaches

After deficit rainfall in August and September, the upper reaches of Gulmarg and north Kashmir received the season’s first snowfall that led to drop in day temperature.

Rains also lashed several parts of Kashmir bringing down the temperature. The meteorological department (MeT) has, however, predicted clearer weather in the coming days.

Director MeT Sonum Lotus said Kashmir recorded widespread rain with snowfall over higher reaches after a two-month dry spell. “The rainfall led to a drop in day temperature. On Tuesday,rain is likely at isolated places of Jammu and Kashmir, while mainly dry, warmer weather will prevail on Wednesday and Thursday,” he added.

Kashmir has been parching under dry weather and above-normal temperatures for the past two months, leading to dropping levels in Jhelum and other water bodies —which has also affected horticulture, the apple crop in particular.

The union territory experienced deficit rainfall and snowfall in the months of January, February and March, followed by just below normal precipitation in May and June. July witnessed excess rainfall in Jammu as well as Kashmir, but the months of August and September passed without any major showers.

