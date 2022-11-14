Snow halts road traffic in Lahaul-Spiti, mercury drops in Himachal Pradesh

Snow brought traffic to a halt in the high-altitude areas of Himachal Pradesh, particularly in Lahaul-Spiti district, even as the temperature fell by five degrees on Monday.

“It is snowing in Lahaul and Spiti district due to which all roads are closed for all types of vehicles. Local residents and tourists are advised to avoid unnecessary travel,” district superintendent of police Manav Verma said in an advisory.

Kumkumseri in Lahaul and Spiti district got 5.8cm of snowfall. The high-altitude regions of Bharmaur and Pangi in Chamba district also received snowfall.

The high-altitude areas of Mandi, Kinnaur, Kangra, Sirmaur and Kullu districts experienced fresh snowfall, which brought down the minimum temperatures by several notches.

A drop of up to five degrees was recorded, the meteorological department said. Keylong was the coldest place in the state with the minimum dropping to minus 2.3 degrees Celsius.

State capital Shimla also experienced intermittent rain on Monday.

