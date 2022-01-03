Snow, rain warnings in higher mountain regions of Himachal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued snow and rain warnings for the next 48 hours in the higher mountains regions of Himachal Pradesh.

The head of IMD Himachal Pradesh, Surender Paul said, “In the next four to five days the weather conditions in the state would bring snowfall and rain in the region. On January 5 and 6, higher mountains of the districts of Shimla, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Sirmaur and some parts of Solan will receive heavy snowfall and other parts of the state will get light snowfall and rain.”

Meanwhile, Kashmir could also see back-to-back two western disturbances in the next couple of days that could bring moderate to heavy snowfall in the Valley and rains in Jammu region.

Though the Valley has witnessed snowfall in October and November, plains in Kashmir haven’t observed good snow.

“Two successive western disturbances are most likely to affect the UTs of J&K and Ladakh from January 3 to January 9. Under the influence of weather systems, widespread moderate rain and snow is expected in J&K and Ladakh. Light rain and snow would commence at a few places of Kashmir from January 3 evening and thereafter increase in intensity and distribution. Main activity of the system will be occurrence of moderate to heavy snow most likely during January 5 and 8 and gradual decrease thereafter,” reads the weather advisory.

The advisory said the snowfall could disrupt the air and surface transport in Jammu-Srinagar and Jammu-Leh national highways, Zojilla Pass, Sadna and Mughal Road. “There are chances of avalanches and disruption of power supply in hilly areas.”

On Sunday night, Srinagar recorded 3°C temperature. At tourist resort of Gulmarg, the mercury dropped to minus 5°C. Pahalgam recorded minus 3°C and Leh recorded minus 9.1°C.