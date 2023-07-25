Ludhiana: Man arrested for celebratory firing after videos goes viral

The police on Tuesday arrested a social worker for allegedly opening fire in the air with his licenced pistol during a celebration after his video went viral on social networking sites.

The accused has been identified as Vijay Yadav. He claimed to be a social worker.

Inspector Kulwant Singh, in-charge CIA-1, said that after a video of some youngsters flaunting a .32 bore pistol and opening fire in the air surfaced on social media, the police initiated investigation and arrested the accused. It was found the video was recorded during a birthday party celebration.

The police are trying to identify the other accused present in the party.

A case under sections 27, 30, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act and 336 of the IPC has been registered against the accused.

