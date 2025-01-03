Sohana building collapse: MC chief recommends suspension of building inspector for dereliction of duty

Over a week after a building collapsed in Sohana, claiming two lives, Mohali municipal commissioner T Benith recommended the suspension of a building inspector for alleged dereliction of duty. A probe has also been launched to identify other building inspectors who allowed illegal constructions in the city in the last four years. (HT Photo)

The suspended official has been identified as Amarpreet Singh, who was on probation in the building branch. “He had not acted against illegal structures in his area even after the building collapse. A show-cause notice was issued to him. Finding his reply unsatisfactory, his suspension was recommended,” a senior MC official said.

A probe has also been launched to identify other building inspectors who allowed illegal constructions in the city in the last four years.

“Strict action will be recommended against all officials who allowed illegal constructions under MC’s jurisdiction. Our probe has already started and the final report will be submitted soon,” said an official privy to the matter.

In the last two months, the MC identified 80 high-rise buildings (above 15 metres) in Sohana, Kumbhra, Mataur, Shahi Majra, and Mohali villages and issued notices to 45 unauthorised constructions. Commissioner Benith said demolition of two under-construction illegal buildings has already been carried out. “Right now, we are focusing on sealing or demolition of high rise or illegal buildings. Later, we will identify dangerous structures which are over 50 years old. In that case, people will be asked to submit structural safety certificates and other necessary no-objection certificates.”

Contractor continues to evade arrest

The Sohana police have arrested Gagandeep Singh and Parvinder Singh, the two owners of the building that had collapsed on December 21, but the contractor, Suresh Kumar, under whose care excavation work was going on in the adjacent plot when the tragedy took place, continues to evade arrested

The accused have been booked under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). As per officials, the digging was being done without proper precautionary measures or permission from Mohali municipal corporation. After the tragedy, the MC commissioner had sought an explanation from the building branch. Mohali sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Damandeep Kaur is also carrying out a probe into the collapse and is expected to submit a report within three weeks.