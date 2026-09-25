Solan protest sparks war of words between Congress and BJP

The Himachal Congress organised a protest against the central government in Solan on Thursday, with party workers carrying flags and sloganeering against the Centre’s policies. Solan block Congress president Amit Thakur brought the vernacular idiom ‘Bhains Ke Aage Been Bajana’ to life as he played a flute before a buffalo. The Congress alleges that the central government is unwilling to heed the voices of the opposition and the public. (HT Photo for representation)

The Congress alleges that the central government is unwilling to heed the voices of the opposition and the public. The protest has led to war of words between the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the symbolic protest of playing flute before the buffalo.

Congress state in-charge Rajani Patil said the protest was organised as the central government has refused to listen to the opposition for the past 12 years. She said, “We have played the flute before the government and Modi ji, but those who cannot hear keep looking here and there.”

Patil must respect the dignity of the PM’s office: BJP

BJP chief spokesperson and Sundernagar MLA Rakesh Jamwal launched a scathing counterattack against Congress state in-charge Rajani Patil over her objectionable remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Solan.

He said that Patil’s remarks against the PM is proof of the Congress party’s political desperation and ideological bankruptcy. He advised Patil to maintain political decorum while making statements, noting that when the Congress runs out of facts to counter the Modi government’s achievements, its leaders resort to flouting the norms of decent language.

Jamwal remarked that the Congress state in-charge should remember that Narendra Modi is not merely a BJP leader but the Prime Minister of the country.