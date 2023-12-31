In a move aimed at resolving electricity-related issues in government schools, the Punjab government has given the nod for the installation of rooftop solar panel systems in 965 government schools across the state, including 161 in Ludhiana. Solar panels approved for 161 government schools in Ludhiana

The Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) will install the solar panels under the Samagra Shiksha Yojana.

The notification was issued on December 25 to ensure uninterrupted power supply to government schools, thereby relieving them from the burden of outstanding electricity bills.

The move is expected to foster a more sustainable and eco-friendly environment within the educational institutions.

Under the directive of the director general school education cum state project director Punjab, a plan has been set in motion, encompassing 965 elementary and secondary schools in the state in the first phase. Of these, 437 schools are included in one project, and 528 schools are part of another, emphasising the scope and scale of the initiative.

The selected schools are set to receive 5-kilowatt solar panel systems, a move that aligns with the state government’s commitment to renewable energy sources. In a bid to expedite the implementation, the director general school education has instructed district education officers (DEOs) to facilitate the increase in metre load to 5 KW in the schools.

In Ludhiana alone, a maximum of 161 schools have been identified for the installation of solar panels. The heads of these schools have been urged to extend their cooperation to ensure seamless integration of solar panel systems.

In an order based on the number of schools slated for solar panel installations, Ludhiana leads the initiative with 161 schools, followed by Bathinda with 94 and Tarn Taran with 110. Barnala and Sangrur share the fourth position, each with 86 schools, while Fatehgarh follows closely with 54. Moga secures 55 schools, Pathankot has 82, and Patiala, Malerkotla, and Hoshiarpur, each with 27 schools. Nawanshahr takes the thirteenth spot with 28 schools, followed by Mohali with 21, Amritsar and Muktsar with 20 each, and Fazilka with 23. Kapurthala ranks eighteenth with 36 schools, while Ropar, Mansa, Ferozepur, and Faridkot have 11, and Jalandhar 10.