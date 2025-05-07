Soldier among 4 dead, 43 injured as bus falls into gorge in Poonch

At least four persons, including a soldier on leave, were killed and 43 others injured on Tuesday after a private bus veered off road and plunged into a 100-feet deep gorge in Poonch district, said officials. The private bus after the accident at Mendhar in Poonch on Tuesday. (ANI)

Officials identified the deceased as Mohammad Majeed, 45, Shakeela Begum, 55, Mohammad Haneef, 50, from Ghani village, and Noor Hussain, 60, from Kasblari village.

Majeed, a soldier posted with the Assam Rifles, had come to his village on leave.

“The bus was on its way to Mendhar from Ghani village when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled down a gorge around 9.20 am,” said a police officer.

Soon after the accident, locals launched a rescue operation. Police, army and Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) personnel later joined the operation.

“Two passengers were found dead on the spot and other two died en route to the hospital,” said the officer.

The injured were taken to the government medical college in Rajouri, where doctors say the condition of seven passengers is critical.

Mendhar block medical officer Ashfaq Choudhary said five critically injured persons were later referred to the Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and chief minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the loss of lives.

“Pained by the loss of lives due to tragic road accident in Poonch. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for a speedy recovery of the injured,” LG Sinha said.

Omar prayed for the swift and complete recovery of all the injured.

“Directions were issued to ensure the best possible medical care and full support to those affected. I have also requested (minister) Javed Rana to visit the site and oversee the relief efforts,” Omar said.

Earlier, Rana said the government will provide all necessary support to the victims.

2 soldiers killed as army vehicle rolls down hill

Srinagar Two soldiers were killed and two others injured when their vehicle fell into a gorge near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district on Tuesday, officials said.

The army vehicle rolled down into a gorge at Reyala Murchana Road in Teetwal area of Karnah, they said.

While two soldiers died on the spot, two others sustained injuries and have been evacuated to army hospital here, officials added.

With inputs from PTI