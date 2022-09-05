Soldier from Jammu kills wife, daughter inside army camp in Assam, arrested
A soldier from Jammu brutally killed his wife and minor daughter inside an army camp of the Assam Rifles at Srikona on Saturday over a family feud, said officials.
The accused soldier, identified as havildar Ravinder Kumar of the 39 Assam Rifles, was arrested.
“Havildar (general duty) Ravinder Kumar of the 39 AR killed his wife Monika Dogra, 32, and his 10-year-old daughter at 4.15 am on Saturday. He belongs to Jammu’s Jourian in Akhnoor and wife hailed from Samba,” said a defence official.
The accused had shifted his family in family quarters of the 39 AR at Srikona on March 10 this year.
“He was detained and shifted to quarter guard before police formally arrested him,” said the official.
He said that the accused had used a machete to slit the throats of his wife and daughter.
“What drove him to such an extreme step is not known yet but apparently there was a feud in the family,” he said.
The bodies were seen lying on the floor of his family quarter in a pool of blood, he added.
After committing the crime, the accused fled and hid inside a temple in the army camp from where he was arrested.
Trekker from Bengal dies at Kinnaur’s Khimloga Pass, one injured
A trekker from West Bengal died and one was injured at Khimloga in Kinnaur. They were trekking from Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi to Chitkul in Himachal. One trekker and three porters reached safely at Chitkul while a trekker along with three porters was stranded at the pass. Dule has been identified as Sujoy Dule, a resident of Durganagar village in Kalyani tehsil of Nadia district, West Bengal.
Jai Ram Thakur inaugurates, lays stones of projects worth ₹165 crore in Mandi’s Nachan
Chief minister jai Ram Thakur on Sunday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 32 projects worth ₹165 crore in the Nachan assembly segment of Mandi district. Jai Ram Thakur also announced to open ITI at Hatgarh, science classes at Government Senior Secondary School, Kutachi, and ₹15 lakh for Mukhya Mantri Lok Bhawan.
Bilkis Bano rape convicts’ release should not be used to downplay Centre’s effort to empower women: BJP leader
Even as a political row has erupted over the release of 11 life convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano rape case, BJP Mahila Morcha national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Indu Goswami described it as a “small case” which Goswami said, “should not be used to downplay the efforts of the central government to empower the women”. Goswami said she was ignorant about the facts of the case.
Spice of life | Teachers’ Day messages and joyous reminisces
This Teachers' Day, I am eagerly waiting for messages and wishes from my students and colleagues living in different parts of the world. The list keeps growing each year, thanks to the social media platforms! My students gave me immense joy and lovely memories, which I cherish even today, at the fag end of life. But for these beautiful recollections, life might have seemed dull at this juncture.
Experts hold forth on NEP at Chitkara University
The accreditation and quality assurance cell at Chitkara University, Punjab, organised a national seminar on quality assurance in higher education. Eminent speakers in the seminar included RK Goel, Director-IQAC, Punjabi University, Patiala; retired professor LN Mittal, who taught at National Institute of Technical Teachers' Training and Research, Chandigarh; Kawaljeet Singh, director, University Computer Centre, Punjabi University, Patiala; Sandhir Sharma, dean, Chitkara Business School; and VK Jadon, dean-academics, CUIET (applied engineering), Chitkara University, Punjab.
