Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Soldier hurt in mine blast along LoC in Poonch

Soldier hurt in mine blast along LoC in Poonch

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 05, 2023 01:10 AM IST

Officials said during a routine patrol, the soldier mistakenly stepped over a mine around 11:15 am that left him injured. The soldier was immediately airlifted to army’s command hospital in Udhampur for treatment.

A soldier was injured in a landmine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kerni sector of Poonch district on Saturday, officials said. (PTI File)
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

A soldier was injured in a landmine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kerni sector of Poonch district on Saturday, officials said. The injured soldier was identified as A Rawat. Officials said during a routine patrol, the soldier mistakenly stepped over a mine around 11:15 am that left him injured. The soldier was immediately airlifted to army’s command hospital in Udhampur for treatment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP