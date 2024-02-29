Soldier injured in accidental fire, hospitalised in Jammu

A soldier was injured in accidental fire from his weapon at a forward post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district late Wednesday, officials said on Thursday. The injured soldier was identified as Vikas, 27. The incident occurred around 8.30 pm. (Representational photo)

“The soldier had an AK-47 assault rifle. While on patrol, he slipped and lost his balance. Consequently, while falling down, he accidentally pressed the trigger and a round hit his left feet,” said officials.

He was immediately evacuated to a hospital where doctors attended upon him.