Soldier injured in accidental fire, hospitalised in Jammu

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Feb 29, 2024 10:54 PM IST

“The soldier had an AK-47 assault rifle. While on patrol, he slipped and lost his balance. Consequently, while falling down, he accidentally pressed the trigger and a round hit his left feet,” said officials.

A soldier was injured in accidental fire from his weapon at a forward post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district late Wednesday, officials said on Thursday.

The injured soldier was identified as Vikas, 27. The incident occurred around 8.30 pm.
The injured soldier was identified as Vikas, 27. The incident occurred around 8.30 pm. (Representational photo)

The injured soldier was identified as Vikas, 27. The incident occurred around 8.30 pm.

He was immediately evacuated to a hospital where doctors attended upon him.

