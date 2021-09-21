Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Soldier shot dead by colleague: Army
chandigarh news

Soldier shot dead by colleague: Army

The patrol was on a tactical break, when two personnel entered into an argument leading to two rounds being fired and injuring one soldier, defence spokesperson said
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 04:05 AM IST
Defence spokesperson Emron Masuvi said the incident took place at Lassipura village in the Kupwara district Monday afternoon. (Image for representational purpose)

An army soldier was shot dead by his colleague following an argument during a patrol in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Defence spokesperson Emron Masuvi said the incident took place at Lassipura village in the Kupwara district this afternoon.

“The patrol was on a tactical break, when two personnel entered into an argument leading to two rounds being fired and injuring one soldier,” the spokesman added.

“The injured soldier was immediately evacuated to the nearest military hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” he added.

He said an inquiry as per the laid down procedures has been ordered into the incident. However, the name of dead soldier hasn’t been released.

“All necessary assistance is being provided to the local police in the investigation,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Don’t approach higher offices for redress of grievance: J&K admn to government employees

Poonch: 4 employees suspended for embezzlement

Covid situation: Shops in Jammu to remain open till 10pm

Woman, 6-year-old son die as car plunges into gorge in J&K’s Doda
TRENDING TOPICS
Charanjit Singh Channi
Emmys 2021 full winners list
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Krushna Abhishek
Charanjit Singh Channi Searing-in Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP