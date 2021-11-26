Solid waste management: Four housing societies put on notice in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) on Thursday served notices to four cooperative housing societies in Sectors 48-50 for non-compliance of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016,.

The societies put on notice under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, are BSNL Society and Progressive Society in Sector 50, Pushpak Society in Sector 49 and Kendriya Vihar Society in Sector 48.

During the Swachh Sarvekshan 2022 review meeting on Wednesday, UT adviser Dharam Pal had directed the CPCC member secretary to issue notices to bulk waste generating societies that are flouting rules and put display boards stating “Non-compliance Society” outside their premises to name and shame them.

In the recently released report of Swachh Survekshan 2021, Chandigarh’s rank dropped from 8 to 16 among 48 cities with population above 10 lakh, and its overall score also dipped from 83% to 71%, mainly due to poor performance in garbage collection and sanitation.

‘Comply within 7 days’

According to the notice served by CPCC member secretary Debendra Dalai, it has been observed that duties of waste generators specified in Rule 4 of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, are not being complied properly resulting in the improper disposal of municipal solid waste by their societies.

All four societies have been directed to comply with the rules and intimate action taken in this regard to the CPCC with a copy to the municipal corporation, Chandigarh, within seven days. In case of failure to comply with the rules, action will be initiated under Section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and other provisions of law, the notice stated. Non-compliance can invite a fine of ₹1 lakh and/or imprisonment up to five years.

What the rules say

According to the rules, all gated communities and institutions with more than 5,000 square meter area shall, within one year from the date of notification of the Solid Waste Management Rules and in partnership with the local body, ensure segregation of waste (wet, dry, domestic hazardous and sanitary waste) at source by the generators.

The societies are tasked with facilitating collection of this segregated waste in separate streams, and hand over recyclable material to either the authorised waste pickers or authorised recyclers.

The biodegradable waste (wet waste) shall be processed, treated and disposed of through composting or bio-methanation within the premises as far as possible, the rules state, adding that the residual waste (dry, domestic hazardous and sanitary waste) shall be given to waste collectors or agency as directed by the local body.