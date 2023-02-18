Some students misusing tablets in Haryana government schools, claim teachers

Teachers at government schools in Haryana have claimed that some students are misusing tablets given to them by the state government last year under a welfare scheme. Besides, students and teachers are also facing technical problems in these tablets.

The state government had given tablets to 5.34 lakh students enrolled in government schools from Classes 10 to 12. Sudesh, a government schoolteacher from Rohtak, said many students had downloaded social networking sites like Facebook and Instagram and they are spending their time on these applications.

“Last month, the education department conducted a workshop in the district and apprised the officials about these problems. Moreover, the syllabus is not being updated on time by the school education authorities. Many students failed to complete the online assignments given to them,” she added.

Naveen Kumar, a teacher from Hisar, said the tabs given to the teachers have poor battery backup and they are facing internet connectivity issues also.

“The government had taken a good initiative in May last year by distributing over 5 lakh tablets under the e-Adhigam scheme. The students were given SIM cards of Airtel and Jio according to internet efficiency of both service providers in respective areas, but the tabs are facing internet connectivity issues. The schoolteachers have no mechanism to keep a vigil on students who are misusing the technology,” he added.

Many students enrolled in Classes 10 to 12 claimed that they did not get the tabs even though the academic session is about to end.

“The syllabus is not being updated timely on the portal. Moreover, teachers have also failed to create content and they are dependent on adaptive learning software,” they added.

A day earlier, the Haryana government had also withdrawn its decision to ask school students of Classes 10 and 12 to return the tablets given to them before their exams. In a fresh order, the directorate of school education has asked the students of board classes to submit their tablets to their respective schools on the day of their last exam and the same tablets will be given to other students of Classes 10 to 12.

An official of the Haryana school education department said the tablets were equipped with personalised adaptive learning and a mobile device management system that prevents students from accessing other applications like social media.

“Many students had downloaded applications like Facebook and Instagram. Through the mobile device management system, we receive information once students download any application and at the same time, we block such sites and stop students from accessing these sites. We have no choice other than blocking the sites. Students will get study material once they complete the previous one,” the official said.

Hisar district education officer Kuldeep Sihag said he has not received complaints pertaining to students misusing the tabs, but internet connectivity is an issue in rural areas.

