chandigarh news

Son held for killing Phagwara man for not giving money to go abroad

The 21-year-old youth was nabbed along with accomplice while their third aide is absconding, say Phagwara police
A 48-year-old man was murdered in Kapurthala district’s Phagwara on the intervening night of September 24 and 25 with sharp-edged weapons.
Published on Oct 08, 2021 01:42 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Jalandhar

A 21-year-old youth and his accomplice were arrested for allegedly killing the former’s father in Kapurthala district’s Phagwara for not giving him money to go abroad, police said on Thursday.

Baljit Singh, 48, was murdered on the intervening night of September 24 and 25 with sharp-edged weapons.

Those arrested are Baljit’s son Sukhraj Singh and Parshant Rai while their another accomplice Balwinder Singh is absconding. Sukhraj and Parshant worked at an electrical hardware shop after completing their school.

Initially, a case was registered under section 302 (punishment to murder) of Indian Penal Code at Phagwara sadar police station against unidentified persons.

Kapurthala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said their teams were working on different angles to solve the case. “We found some clues from crime spot during forensic investigation. During interrogation, it came to light that Sukhraj along with his mother and his younger sister was evicted from their house by Baljit nearly four-five years ago. Baljit was not employed and had taken to alcohol. He even used to thrash his wife and children under the influence of alcohol,” he added.

Phagwara SP Sarabjit Singh Bahia said Sukhraj was in touch with his father for the past few months and was asking for money to go abroad. “Sukhraj even asked his father to sell two-kanal land but Baljit did not agree. Enraged, Sukhraj decided to kill him,” the SP said.

