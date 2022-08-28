Sonali Phogat death case: Ready to extend all help to Goa police: Haryana DGP

Haryana Police is in touch with the Goa police which is investigating the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, said Haryana director general of police (DGP) PK Agarwal.

“The Haryana police was ready to extend all support to the Goa police for a speedy investigation in this case if they come to Haryana for investigation,” the DGP said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier during a review meeting, the DGP held a discussion with the IGP Karnal Range and SPs of Karnal, Kaithal and Panipat districts over the issues related to crime, drugs and law and order.

Even the DGP directed the officials to lay a special focus on some issues like crime against women, community policing and drug peddling.

He said that the Haryana police have succeeded to put a check on drug smuggling in the state and several drug dealers from different states, including Odisha, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh, have been arrested. Even properties of ₹33 crore of the drug peddlers have already been attached and the process of attaching properties of ₹10 crore is going on, the DGP said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More efforts are being made to put a check on cybercrime by setting up more cyber police stations and cyber help desks have been set up at every police station.

The DGP has directed the official to launch the campaign to arrest bail jumpers and proclaimed offenders, especially the most wanted and gagsters. “If they do not surrender, they should start the process to attach their properties,” he told the SPs of Karnal, Panipat and Kaithal districts.

The DGP also directed the SPs to dispose of the pending complaints and be more proactive to curb crime.

The DGP issued special directions to all the DSPs to monitor criminal cases of serious nature so that the culprits could face action without any delay.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On this occasion, the DGP also honoured four personnel of Panipat police for their immediate action to solve the murder and rape case of a six-year-old girl and arrest the accused within 24 hours.