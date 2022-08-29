Sonali Phogat death case: Will send detailed probe report to Khattar, says Goa CM
Goa CM said state government will be sending a detailed probe report of Sonali Phogat death case to Haryana CM Khattar and DGP but if they continue to insist on CBI probe, Goa would “think about it”
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said the state government will be sending a detailed report of the investigation in the Sonali Phogat death case done so far to the chief minister and the director general of police (DGP) of Haryana but if they continue to insist on a CBI probe, Goa would “think about it.”
Speaking to reporters in Panaji, Sawant commended the Goa Police for their investigation of the case so far.
“Day before yesterday, the Haryana CM spoke to me and sought an update on the Sonali Phogat case. I briefed him that the Goa Police have done a very good job so far and that five people have been arrested. No one involved in this case will be spared. Yet if they continue to say that they want a CBI probe, then we will think about it,” Sawant said.
“A detailed report on the investigation done so far will be sent to the Haryana CM and the DGP,” Sawant also said.
The Goa Police have so far arrested five people, Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh, Sonali Phogat’s manager and his associate, respectively, who have been charged with murdering the deceased BJP leader and accused of forcibly administering methamphetamine to her on the night she died.
Three others are Edwin Nunes, the “owner” of the Curlies’ nightclub where she spent her final hours, Dattaprasad Gaonkar, a room boy at the Grand Leoney Resort where Phogat and her team were staying, who is accused of supplying the methamphetamine to Sangwan and Singh, and Rama Mandrekar, from whom Gaonkar procured the amphetamine, have been arrested. Nunes and Gaonkar have filed for bail before the NDPS court.
-
Farmers stage protest, accuse Haryana government of not fulfilling promise
Hundreds of farmers associated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Monday held a protest at Karnal accusing the Haryana government of not fulfilling its promise of withdrawing the cases registered against the farmers during the farm agitation last year. SKM leaders Darshan Pal added that they will take up this issue at the national meeting of the SKM in Delhi on September 4.
-
Teachers’ transfer triggers protests in Hisar, Bhiwani villages
Students and parents on Monday staged a protest at many government schools in the villages of Hisar and Bhiwani after many eligible teachers got transferred to their preferred schools through the online teachers' policy. The villagers of Kirtan village in Hisar protested outside the government school after the post of mathematics teacher (PGT) has been abolished. “This is a pre-planned conspiracy to close government school and promote privatisation,” a resident of Kirtan, Ramandeep Singh added.
-
Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s hearing: Heavy security at Ludhiana court leaves public hassled
Litigants on Monday were in for a harrowing time amid enhanced security at the court premises in relation to former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu being produced in court for the third time in the Foodgrain Transport Scam by vigilance bureau officials. The district court complex turned into a fortress with a massive police posse being pressed into service. The public were denied entry to the court for over two hours.
-
Bribe case: PU’s deteriorating image cause for concern, PUTA tells V-C
Days after an alleged case of bribery surfaced at Panjab University, the teaching body on Monday wrote to vice chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar calling for immediate corrective measures by him. Panjab University Teachers Association in a letter to V-C said that the reports regarding corruption in the varsity had been making the rounds, which had tarnished the image of pU. After the complaint the university had formed a panel to probe the matter.
-
7-month pregnant woman suffers miscarriage after being attacked by husband in Ludhiana
Allegedly thrashed by Kaur's husband and in-laws, a seven-month pregnant woman suffered a miscarriage. Police have registered a complaint against Jasakran and in-laws. The accused have been identified as Jaskaran Singh of Manakwal village, his father Didar Singh, mother Paramjit Kaur and Aarti Gupta, who Jasakran was allegedly having an affair with. In her complaint the complainant, Rajandeep Kaur, said she married the accused Jaskaran Singh eight months ago.
