Sonali Phogat murder: Court allows 2nd accused to travel abroad for wife’s birthday

The Goa trial court has allowed Sukhwinder Singh, the second accused in the murder of BJP leader and social media influencer Sonali Phogat, to travel abroad to celebrate his wife’s birthday. The Goa trial court has allowed Sukhwinder Singh, the second accused in the murder of BJP leader and social media influencer Sonali Phogat, to travel abroad to celebrate his wife’s birthday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The court allowed Singh’s application, but directed him to return to India and be present for the next date of the trial -- September 24.

Singh, who was the first accused to have been granted bail, was earlier directed by the court to surrender his passport before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the case and not to travel abroad as one of the conditions of his bail.

Last month Singh had sought permission from the Panaji district and sessions court to travel to Indonesia for two weeks while also undertaking to return back to India by September 23, the day before the next date of hearing.

“In view of the itinerary given by accused No 2, I am of the opinion that permission can be granted to the accused No 2 to travel abroad,” sessions judge Irshad Aga, said.

Singh along with prime accused Sudhir Pal Sangvan are accused in the murder of the BJP leader on August 22. Phogat, died allegedly due to an overdose of an “obnoxious chemical” suspected to be MDMA that was allegedly mixed with a drink and forcibly given to her during an evening out at a nightclub at Anjuna in north Goa.

The case was initially registered as an “unnatural death” after she was declared dead at the St Anthony’s Hospital at Anjuna in Goa, but subsequently registered as murder based on a complaint filed by her brother Rinku Dhaka, who accused Sudhir Sangvan, the prime accused, who was also her personal assistant of being responsible for her death.

Following an uproar, the case was handed over to the CBI.

Earlier, on account of the trial being prolonged, the court had allowed both the accused to travel outside the state (Goa) and visit their native place in Haryana and relaxed the bail condition that stated they were not to leave the state.

Singh submitted that he and his wife intend to travel to Kuta from September 9 to September 13. From Kuta, they will travel to Canggu for four days till September 17 and thereafter, they will travel by road to Uluwatu and stay there till September 22. The accused submitted that they will return to India on September 23.