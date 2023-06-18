Sonepat resident duped of Rs16L

Sector 34 police on Friday booked staff of an immigration firm for allegedly duping a Sonepat resident of ₹16 lakh on pretext of sending him abroad.

Police have registered a case under sections 420 (cheating) and 120B(criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code in Sector 34 police station (HT Files)

Police booked Monica, manager at Sunrise immigration firm in Sector 34 along with others following the complaint of Sahil who claimed that he contacted the firm after he saw an advertisement on Instagram.

He was called to their office in Sector 34 and was assured a visa for Canada following which he deposited ₹16 lakh with Monica. But the complainant didn’t receive any visa.

Later the staff of the firm assured him that he would be handed over all the key documents including passport at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi and asked him to book his ticket for April 10.

When he called Monica on April 4, she asked him to call her senior, who again assured the victim the same. The complainant didn’t find anyone at the airport and no one from the firm answered his calls. He returned to check with the immigration office’s staff but they were closed.

The owner of the property Santosh told the complainant that he had leased out his office to Mukesh, a Balongi resident without police verification.

