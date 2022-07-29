Sonepat sports school’s missing teens found in Jaipur

Two Class-9 students, who had gone missing from Moti Lal Nehru Sports School in Rai, Sonepat, on Wednesday, were found in Jaipur in Rajasthan on Friday.

Closed-circuit television cameras installed at the school had captured the teens leaving the premises, following which the school’s administrative officer Lt Colonel Mohit Kapoor (retd) had lodged a missing persons’ complaint.

Haryana sports Pankaj Nain, who is also the school’s director, said both students were found in Jaipur. “One of them was found at his relative’s house while the other was at his uncle’s house. The duo will be brought back to the school on Friday and counseled. We will also take strict action against the staff for negligence,” Nain added.