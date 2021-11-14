Sonepat wrestler’s murder: Main suspects sent to 3-day police remand

A day after Delhi Police arrested two prime suspects in the murder of 22-year-old university-level wrestler Nisha Dahiya and her brother Suraj Dahiya, the Sonepat police on Saturday produced them in a court in Kharkhauda, which sent them in a three-day police remand.

The prime suspects, 25-year-old wrestling coach Pawan Barak and his associate Sachin Dahiya, 23, were apprehended by the Delhi Police from Dwarka on Friday.

The court sent Pawan’s wife Sujata to judicial custody after her day’s remand ended. The fourth accused, Amit, has been sent to three-day police remand.

Kharkhauda assistant superintendent of police Myank Gupta said they will interrogate the accused on their motive behind the crime.

Barak and Dahiya were the prime suspects in the case and were absconding. The Haryana police had announces ₹1 lakh reward for information leading to their arrest.

The reports of the murder triggered confusion as the university-level wrestler was a namesake of a bronze medal winner at the Under-23 World Championship.

In her statement to Haryana Police, Dhanpati alleged the Barak, also the owner of the academy, fired at them after her daughter accused him of harassing her. “My daughter told me earlier too that Pawan often misbehaved with her. When we talked to the accused about this, he promised not to repeat such acts,” she added.

She said on Wednesday, her daughter went to the academy for training and returned home. “At 1pm, she went to the academy again. We received a call from Pawan saying Nisha was not feeling well, and he asked us to take her home. When I and my son Suraj reached there, we saw Pawan, his wife Sujata, and two others rushing towards Nisha near the main gate of the academy. She told me that Pawan had misbehaved with her and threatened to kill her if she narrated the incident to anyone.”

Barak then allegedly pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots. “She collapsed after receiving bullet wounds. Pawan then fired shots at me and chased my son Suraj, who was running towards the village. I saw them firing several bullets, which hit him and he too died on the spot.”

Woman boxer’s body found in bathroom

The body of a 21-year-old woman boxer was found in a bathroom at her rented accommodation at Sonepat’s Kharkhauda, police said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Bhavna, 21, of Uttar Pradesh’s Mavikalan village of Baghpat district and she has been staying along with other women players at a rented accommodation at Kharkhauda for the past two-and-a-half months.

A police spokesman said the incident took place when the woman player had gone inside a bathroom to take a bath on Friday night.

“When she did not return, her friends sounded the alert. They broke open the door and found her lying on the floor of the bathroom. We have informed her parents about her death. The budding pugilist’s body was sent for the post-mortem examination at Sonepat civil hospital,” the Sonepat police spokesman added.