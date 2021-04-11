Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sonu Sood made brand ambassador for Punjab's Covid-19 vaccination programme
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday made the announcement, a day after his meeting with the actor who called on him at his residence.
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 07:21 PM IST
The actor said that he is honoured to be the brand ambassador for Punjab's Covid-19 drive. Sonu Sood seen during a media interaction, at Taj Chandigarh Hotel in Sector 17, Chandigarh in this file picture from March 2021. (Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Actor Sonu Sood has been made the brand ambassador for Punjab's anti-coronavirus vaccination programme.

During the coronavirus-induced lockdown last year, the actor had helped migrants reach their home states.

Sood catapulted to the national spotlight for feeding thousands of underprivileged people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was viewed as a messiah of sorts for migrants.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday made the announcement, a day after his meeting with the actor who called on him at his residence.

"Happy to share that actor & philanthropist @SonuSood will be the Brand Ambassador of our #Covid19 vaccination drive. I thank him for supporting our campaign to reach out to, and protect, every Punjabi, and appeal to all to get vaccinated at the earliest," the chief minister tweeted.

Singh said there is no one more ideally suited to inspire and influence people to take the vaccine.

"There is a lot of hesitancy among people here in Punjab. Sonu's popularity among them, and his exemplary role in helping tens of thousands of migrants reach safely home since the pandemic broke out last year, will help counter their reservations," he said in an official statement here.

"When people hear this 'Punjab da puttar' talk about the benefits of the vaccine, and how safe and essential it is, they will believe him. Because they trust him,” he added.

Sood said he was happy and honoured to be appointed the brand ambassador for the vaccination programme.

"I feel blessed to be playing any part in this huge campaign of the Punjab government to protect the lives of the people of my home state," he added.

On the occasion, the actor presented to the chief minister his book 'I am no Messiah', which he says captures his experiences of his journey from Moga to Mumbai.

"I truly believe I am no saviour. I am just a human being playing my own small part in the big plans of God. If I can, in the process, touch any lives in any manner, I can only say – God has blessed me, he is guiding me to fulfil my duty," Sood said in another statement.

