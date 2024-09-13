Soon after stealing bike, Ludhiana man dies in road mishap

A man, allegedly fleeing after stealing a bike, was killed as the two-wheeler was involved in a road mishap, officials aware of the development said. A man, allegedly fleeing after stealing a bike, was killed as the two-wheeler was involved in a road mishap, officials aware of the development said. (Ht File)

The victim was identified as Krishan Lal of Machhiwara.

Bhushan Jain, a dairy shop owner who owned the two-wheeler in question, said he parked the bike outside his shop in the main market with the key still in ignition. He alleged that an unidentified man stole the bike around 8.45 pm and he reported it to the police. A case was registered against the unidentified accused.

According to officials, the deceased was riding the stolen bike towards Samrala and as he reached Baliyon village, he lost control over the vehicle and fell on the road.

The passersby rushed him to the civil hospital in Samrala. Sensing his critical condition, the doctors referred him to a hospital in Ludhiana, where he succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jarnail Singh, who is investigating the case, said the bike was confirmed as the vehicle stolen from Bhushan Jain’s shop.

The family of the deceased were informed, and other legal formalities were underway at the time of filing of this report.