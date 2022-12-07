Soon, Chandigarh to get vehicle scrapping centre

The State Transport Authority (STA) has given the nod for setting up a vehicle-scrapping centre in Industrial Area, Phase 1, under the National Vehicle Scrappage Policy. The centre is expected to become operational by April 1.

The policy makes it mandatory to scrap vehicles that have reached their critical age – 15 years in case of commercial vehicles and 20 years in case of passenger vehicles – if they fail fitness and emission tests. It was rolled out to phase out pollution causing vehicles with newer environment friendly models.

Implementing the notification issued by the ministry of road transport and highways, the UT administration had already decided to grant a 25% rebate on road tax to those who register new vehicles under the policy. The scrapping centre will be set up by a private firm. The Centre is yet to fix the amount to be paid to those who avail of the facility.

A senior STA officer said, “As per the policy, beneficiaries will get a concession in Motor Vehicle Tax on the purchase of a new vehicle after submitting a certificate of deposit, which will be issued by the registered vehicle scrapping facility (RVSF) when he or she deposits the vehicle.”

Up to 25% concession will be granted in case of non-transport vehicles and up to 15% in case of transport vehicles. The concession will be available for up to eight years in case of transport vehicles and up to 15 years in case of non-transport vehicles. At present, city residents would sell of vehicle parts to scrap dealers.

Why scrap your vehicle

1. Up to 5% discount on buying new vehicle from certain manufacturers

2. No registration fee on buying new vehicle

3. Owners can receive scrap value equivalent of 4 to 6% of the ex-showroom price*

4. Concession in motor vehicle tax – up to 25% for non-transport vehicles, 15% to transport vehicles

*The cost of a car or a bike without considering the charges paid for registering the vehicle at the RTO, road tax, and insurance

