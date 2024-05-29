 Soon, women in Punjab to get ₹1,100 per month, says CM Bhagwant Mann - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Soon, women in Punjab to get 1,100 per month, says CM Bhagwant Mann

ByPress Trust of India
May 29, 2024 07:20 AM IST

The chief minister says his government’s aim is to ensure canal water supply to every field for irrigation and this will save ₹6,000-7,000 crore from the electricity subsidy on account of free power supply to the farm sector.

Sangrur

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann highlighted his government’s achievements, such as providing free electricity, government jobs and opening of Aam Aadmi Clinics.
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann highlighted his government's achievements, such as providing free electricity, government jobs and opening of Aam Aadmi Clinics.

Women in Punjab will soon get 1,100 per month honorarium, said chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday.

The AAP had promised to give a monthly honorarium of 1,000 to every adult woman in the state if voted to power in the 2022 assembly polls. However, the state government is yet to implement the scheme.

Addressing a poll rally in Sangrur for AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, the CM said: “Mothers and sisters who were to be given 1,000 will now be given 1,100 (per month).”

Mann said his government will give the money from the savings in electricity subsidy meant for the farm sector following the shutting down of around five to six lakh tubewells.

“Before the AAP government, only 21% of fields were getting canal water. Now, more than 60% get canal water. My aim is that every field in Punjab should get canal water for irrigation,” he said.

That way, five to six lakh tubewells will become redundant, he said.

With this, the government will save 6,000-7,000 crore from the electricity subsidy on account of free power to the farm sector, Mann said.

He said only 5,500 crore will be used for providing the money to the women.

Mann also listed his government’s achievements, such as providing free electricity (up to 300 units), government jobs and opening of Aam Aadmi Clinics.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Soon, women in Punjab to get 1,100 per month, says CM Bhagwant Mann
