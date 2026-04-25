Sopore protest: Week on, 6 booked under PSA

Almost a week after protests erupted in Sopore, six youths have been booked by the police under the Public Safety Act (PSA). The youths, who hail from Sopore, have been booked for disrupting public order, and police said that there is zero tolerance for unlawful activities.

Protests erupted in Sopore town last week after a girl student alleged sexual harassment by a lecturer posted at Girls Higher Secondary School. Soon after the incident, the lecturer was attached to Higher Secondary School, Gurez, and the government ordered an enquiry. (PTI File)

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Protests erupted in Sopore town last week after a girl student alleged sexual harassment by a lecturer posted at Girls Higher Secondary School. Soon after the incident, the lecturer was attached to Higher Secondary School, Gurez, and the government ordered an enquiry.

Police later arrested 14 youths, blaming them for damaging public property.

A police spokesman said that action has been taken against six miscreants under the PSA for their involvement in recent law and order disturbances and acts of vandalism during a student protest in Sopore.

“The individuals have been detained under the PSA after obtaining proper detention warrants from the competent authority, the district magistrate, and have been lodged in District Jail, Bhadarwah. The miscreants were actively involved in instigating unrest, indulging in vandalism, and attempting to disturb peace during a recent protest by students. Their activities posed a serious threat to public order and safety,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police identified the persons booked under PSA as Umar Akbar Hajam of Seelu, Salman Ahmed Shala of Shalpora, Altaf Ahmed Sheikh of Panzipora, Tarzoo, Mubashir Ahmed Gilkar of Naseerabad, Muzammil Mushtaq of Arampora, and Majid Firdous Dar of Chinkipora. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police identified the persons booked under PSA as Umar Akbar Hajam of Seelu, Salman Ahmed Shala of Shalpora, Altaf Ahmed Sheikh of Panzipora, Tarzoo, Mubashir Ahmed Gilkar of Naseerabad, Muzammil Mushtaq of Arampora, and Majid Firdous Dar of Chinkipora. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police said that there is zero tolerance for any unlawful activity that threatens peace and stability in the district. “Further, more individuals involved in the said incidents are being identified and are under process for similar legal action, including detention under PSA,” it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said that there is zero tolerance for any unlawful activity that threatens peace and stability in the district. “Further, more individuals involved in the said incidents are being identified and are under process for similar legal action, including detention under PSA,” it said. {{/usCountry}}

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