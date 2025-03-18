Sow PR 132 non-basmati variety for less fertiliser input: PAU V-C

Ahead of the kharif crop season, vice- chancellor of Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) Prof SS Gosal on Monday urged farmers to sow PR 132, a non-basmati variety, and approved irrigation techniques for sustainable farming. Ahead of the kharif crop season, vice- chancellor of Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) Prof SS Gosal on Monday urged farmers to sow PR 132, a non-basmati variety, and approved irrigation techniques for sustainable farming. (AFP File)

Addressing farmers during the annual kisan mela organised at PAU’s Bathinda-based regional research station, Gosal said PR 132 is a better variety that called for less use of fertilisers.

“Farmers should use ‘tar wattar’ direct seeded rice (DSR) technology and drip irrigation that could save about 70% of water as against the use of water from the tubewells. In view of the fast-depleting groundwater table, it is crucial to shift to less water-guzzling paddy crops for conserving water,” he said.

He also appealed to farmers to shun stubble burning and adopt paddy straw management technologies.

The one-day event was organised by the state agriculture minister, Gurmeet Singh Khudian. He urged the farming community to follow the PAU guidelines while selecting seeds, farm chemicals, and other techniques.

On the occasion, veteran agriculture scientist Dr Gurdev Singh Khush said that farmers should move beyond the traditional wheat and paddy cycle and cultivate other crops like maize, soybean, sunflower, pulses, and oilseeds.

“It can improve the income of the agrarian community and reduce import dependency of the country. There is a critical need to conserve groundwater and use it judiciously due to the challenges of water scarcity in the region. There is a need to reduce pesticide use and adopt sustainable agricultural practices,” he said.

Khush said farmers should embrace an entrepreneurial approach to agriculture, similar to developed countries, and explore opportunities for value-addition and diversification. He stressed the importance of nurturing agricultural education and connecting farmers with resources and knowledge from institutions like PAU.