Spare gullible youth dragged into anti-social acts: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday said the state government should take strict action against those trying to disturb law and order in Punjab, but not penalise youngsters who joined such elements with good intentions or due to ignorance.

Warring said that such youngsters should be given a chance to reform themselves and join the mainstream. (HT File Photo)

Warring said that such youngsters should be given a chance to reform themselves and join the mainstream. Those who broke the law to serve their vested interests should be dealt with sternly, he said in a video message, making an appeal to people of the state to maintain peace.

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira condemned the alleged “excessive and indiscriminate use of state force” by the Bhagwant Mann government, accusing it of making large-scale arrests of youth and “misuse” of the “draconian National Security Act (NSA)” to create terror amongst people. “This is gross overreaction while not a single bullet fired in Punjab!” he tweeted.