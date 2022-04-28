Speaker orders probe into Punjab assembly staff recruitment during Congress rule

Punjab Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Thursday ordered a probe into the recruitment of assembly staff during the tenure of the previous Congress government.

Also read: Guest Column | Audit can wait, fix Punjab’s political economy

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sandhwan ordered the probe after receiving a complaint regarding alleged irregularities in the recruitment done during the previous assembly.

“I received a complaint regarding the recruitment in the assembly in the past. We have decided to hold an inquiry,” he said, promising to make public the findings of the probe.

The Speaker said that if anything was done in contravention of the law, action would be taken.

The credentials of employees recruited during the last five years are being examined, according to persons familiar with the development.

Before the assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party leader Harjot Singh Bains, who is now cabinet minister in the AAP government, had alleged favouritism in the recruitment process of staff in the assembly. He had alleged that several employees were recruited on the recommendations of the then speaker Rana KP Singh, deputy speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti, cabinet ministers and officials of the assembly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rana KP did not respond to calls.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON