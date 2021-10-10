Speaking for farmers does not mean I am against BJP, says former Union minister Birender Singh

Former Union minister and BJP leader Birender Singh was recently dropped from the party’s central decision-making body --- the national executive. This came in the backdrop of his consistent support to the farmers’ agitation over three contentious farm laws, a move that ran contrary to the BJP’s stand.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the veteran leader, who had quit the Congress in 2014 to join the saffron fold, on Saturday said his support to the farmers’ cause and voicing their concerns should not be construed as an act against his own party. He also said the BJP-JJP government in Haryana needs to accelerate the pace of implementation of its programs and policies to the satisfaction of the common man. Excerpts:

How do you view the ongoing farmers’ agitation?

From the very beginning, I am of the view that there is a scope to sort out this issue through dialogue. So, let’s sit down and talk with the farmers. Otherwise, the deadlock will prove harmful and damaging for the agriculture sector, the country and even the government.

What’s your stance on the three Central agri-marketing laws?

I am very vocal about the farmers’ concerns. But supporting the cause of farmers should not be construed as speaking against the party (the BJP).

But there has been a hardening of stance on both the sides? So how does one reinitiate negotiations?

I think both the farmers and the government are now willing to let go their hard stance. Both the sides, I think, now realise they need to break this deadlock. The government should reinitiate discussions. I’m sure once the talks start again, the issue will get resolved.

You didn’t find a place in the BJP national executive. How do you react to this?

I do not attach much political significance to this development. There is nothing to be read between the lines here. The BJP, before 2014, did not have a pan- India presence which it has now. It has spread its footprint across the country after successively forming the central government twice. The latest national executive list has a good representation. Even states such as Tamil Nadu and Kerala have been well represented. So, it is natural that representation from the Hindi-speaking states will come down.

You surprised everyone by attending the INLD function at Jind. What prompted you to take such a step?

See, INLD leader Om Prakash Chautala accepted my invitation for attending the release of writings and speeches of Sir Chhotu Ram by the Vice-President,M Venkaiah Naidu. In fact, I had invited a lot of leaders cutting across party lines for that event. These included Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, leaders from Akali Dal, CPI, CPM and Socialist Party. Chautala then extended me an invitation to come for the birth anniversary celebrations of Chaudhary Devi Lal. So that’s why I went for that function. It was a reciprocal gesture.

Do you think BJP has not given leaders like you and Rao Inderjit their due since you are not originally from the BJP?

Well, the BJP has given me a lot. I had left Congress to join the BJP and was given a berth in the Union cabinet. But there is a hell of a difference between the functioning of the Congress and the BJP. The latter is a cadre-based party. They have their own way of selecting representatives from different fields, walks of life, communities. If you see the fresh BJP national executive list, the party has not picked prominent leaders such as Capt Abhimanyu, Rao Inderjit Singh, Ratan Lal Kataria and me. It does not mean anything but it can also mean something. Someone can question why these prominent people have not been picked. Frankly, for me it does not carry any importance. The BJP’s national executive is a huge body having about 350 members.

How do you evaluate the performance of the BJP-JJP government in Haryana?

The coalition governments have their own compulsions. There is an inherent stress in a coalition set-up. Often the interests of the allies’ also clash. This government will surely survive. But I find things moving at a slow pace in Haryana. The state government needs to pick up pace.

Can you be a little more specific?

The government’s performance should be to the satisfaction of the people at large. If the level of people’s satisfaction is poor, then it will cause more damage to the BJP than the JJP. The JJP, someday, may decide to even walk out of the alliance to become heroes on some issue. But the BJP should be on its toes. We should ensure that whatever is being implemented at least evokes positive response from the common man.

Where do you see yourself one year from now?

I’m quite contented. I have survived 50 years in electoral politics. Irrespective of whether or not I remain in politics, I will continue to speak on farmers’ issues. My stand is very clear.