Special court extends custody of AAP MLA Gajjanmajra by 3 days

The special CBI and PMLA court, which is hearing the money laundering case against Amargarh Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra, on Monday sent him to three-day extended police custody.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra (File)

The MLA will now be produced before the special court on November 30.

APS Pathania and Lokesh Narang, special public prosecutors for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), along with Jagwinder Pal Singh, assistant director, ED, Jalandhar, while pressing for extension of police remand of the MLA argued that an amount of ₹3.12 crore was deposited in the MLA’s account, which he didn’t mention in his income tax returns.

Meanwhile, defence counsel HS Dhanoa, opposing the MLA’s further ED remand, contended that the MLA had left the directorship of the company in question in 2016 and he had already revealed the source of ₹3.12 crore deposited in his account.

The ED had sought his custody to do more recoveries in the case and arrest more suspects in the case following the MLA’s disclosure. According to sources, the MLA’s relatives, including his son, two brothers and a nephew, have failed to join the investigation despite being summoned repeatedly.

Notably, the ED obtained four-day remand of the Amargarh MLA on November 23 after being discharged from Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

The special court on November 17 had allowed the ED plea to shift him to PGIMER, Chandigarh, from Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, for treatment.

Gajjanmajra, 60, was arrested by the ED in connection with a ₹40 crore bank fraud case on November 6, while he was attending a public meeting in his constituency. He is among seven people and companies named in the case.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikhil Sharma Nikhil Sharma is a staff reporter who covers Faridkot district in the Mansa region of Punjab.