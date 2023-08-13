Ludhiana: 3,500 policemen to man city during I-Day event

Special director general of police (Spl DGP), law and order, Arpit Shukla, on Sunday held a meeting with all officers and SHOs to review security arrangements in the city ahead of Independence Day. 3,500 policemen to man city during I-Day event in Ludhiana. (ht file)

According to the special DGP (law and order), a total of 3,500 police personnel will be on roads to ensure security during the Independence Day event on Tuesday.

Out of 3,500 policemen, around 800 police personnel will be deployed at the SCD Government College, where the Independence Day programme is being organized.

Shukla, accompanied by commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu, while reviewing the security arrangements at grounds of SCD Government College in Ludhiana, briefed the officers and the force regarding the important security aspects pertaining to Independence Day.

He also briefed officers about law and order issues, suggestions on further improvement of policing, and the current requisites for effective law enforcement.

He directed all police officers and SHOs to adopt zero tolerance against miscreants in public and on social media. He also shared various security alerts and inputs with the officers.

Shukla informed that foolproof security arrangements have been made to ensure a peaceful celebration of the Independence Day event. Punjab Police have mobilised 75% of the force to maintain law and order in the state, he added.

Later, he also awarded the high-performing police officials and personnel with DGP Commendation Discs and cash rewards to encourage and motivate them to perform their duties more effectively.