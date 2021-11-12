Special Punjab assembly session: Seeking extension in duration, SAD, AAP stage walkouts

Chandigarh Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) members on Thursday staged separate walkouts from the House in support of their demand to extend the two-day special session of the state assembly.

Minutes after the House assembled, members of the two frontline opposition parties started opposing a motion moved by parliamentary affairs minister Brahm Mohindra for adjournment of the assembly sine die at the end of the day’s proceedings.

AAP member Kultar Singh Sandhwan said the House did not belong to one party, but to entire Punjab. “There are so many important issues that need discussion, especially DAP shortage and recruitment of people from other states,” he told the treasury benches. SAD MLA Harinder Pal Singh Chandumajra also said that the session should be extended. When speaker Rana KP Singh said that the special session had been convened to discuss the farm laws, leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema sprung to his feet and opposed the adjournment of the assembly sine die after Thursday’s sitting. He also objected to cancellation of the question hour and zero hour.

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi intervened at this stage, assuring the members that farm bills, regularisation of employees, power pacts and all other issues would be discussed. “If it is needed, we can extend the session to 10 days,” he added. However, AAP and SAD members were not satisfied and started raising slogans. They entered the well of the House before staging separate symbolic walkouts.