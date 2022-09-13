Special quota for border district youths in Agnipath: Will take up matter with Centre, says Punjab guv
Punjab governor Banwari Lal Purohit said to ensure progress and prosperity in Punjab’s six border districts, he will take up the matter with the highest authorities at the Centre to provide special incentive for the industry there
Punjab governor Banwari Lal Purohit said he will take up with the Union defence minister the matter to introduce a special quota for the youth of six border districts of state in the Agnipath scheme on the lines of Jammu and Kashmir.
Addressing a gathering at an educational institute here on Tuesday, he said, “To ensure progress and prosperity in Punjab’s six border districts, I will personally take up the matter with the highest authorities at the Centre to provide special incentive for the industry there,” he said.
Purohit termed the drugs and arms trade across the border not mere sensitive, but too dangerous to national security.
He stressed on the public participation and coordination of all security agencies to stop the attempts by anti-national elements to smuggle arms and drugs into Punjab.
“Not only the drug menace but also the rampant illegal mining and ammunition trafficking in the border districts have been causing severe loss to vital structures. It’s high time that state police should launch a massive campaign against such offenders and book all of them for sedition,” he added.
To deal with the drug and illegal mining issues, an 11-member committee should be formed in each village of all the border districts with prominent people from the area coming forward to assist the government in eliminating these threats, he said.
While talking to mediapersons at Genesis Institute of Dental Sciences and Research, the governor suggested Punjab DGP (who also accompanied him) to transfer all cops who have been serving at the same posts/stations for more than 10 years to break down the possibility of their nexus with anti-national elements.
Record-breaking heat in Delhi had devastating impacts: Report
Between March and May this year, Delhi experienced five heat waves with record-breaking temperatures reaching up to 49.2 degrees Celsius, leading to devastating socioeconomic and public health impacts, according to United in Science, a multi-agency report coordinated by the World Meteorological Organisation that was released Tuesday. “With half of Delhi's population living in low-income settlements and highly vulnerable to extreme heat, this heatwave led to devastating socioeconomic and public health impacts,” said the report.
An ode to Kathak, its history, tradition and more
An interactive session to introduce the book, Kathak Lok: Temple, Tradition and History, was organised by the Chandigarh Sangeet Natak Akademi (CSNA) at DR MS Randhawa Auditorium, Punjab Kala Bhawan, Chandigarh on Tuesday. Renowned theatre personality Neelam Mansingh Chowdhry conducted the discussion on the book. Kathak exponent Pt Ayodhya Sharan Mishra, of Ayodhya heart touchingly portrayed the turmoil and agonising journey of Sita while she was abducted by Ravana.
Celebrations, rumours in Kashi day after Gyanvapi case verdict
VARANASI Celebrations, hawans, Ganga Aarti and rumours marked Tuesday, the day after Varanasi district court said it will continue to hear a petition seeking daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi Masjid, dismissing the mosque committee's argument that the case is not maintainable. Members of Namami Gange were perhaps the first to celebrate the judgement on the day, performing 'Ganga Arti' at Assi Ghat.
Jodhpur teacher arrested after video of him beating wife, daughter emerges
The Jodhpur police have arrested a private school teacher for mercilessly beating his wife and daughter after a video of the incident went viral on social media, officials said on Tuesday. Police said the accused teacher is identified as resident of Phalodi town in Jodhpur, Kailash Suthar. “During interrogation, the accused said that his wife is mentally ill and undergoing treatment. He said he was tired of it and lost his control,” station house officer, Phalodi police station, Rakesh Kumar said.
Two-day seminar at SPPU on participation of transgenders’ in democracy
A two-day state-level seminar dedicated to the issues of transgenders will be held at Savitribai Phule Pune University on September 14 and 15. The seminar is open to all and will take place Sant Namdev auditorium, SPPU. MP Supriya Sule will be the chief guest along with Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta. The second day of the seminar will be attended by state higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil.
