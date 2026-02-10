Special quota for Olympic medallists, gallantry award winners in residential project: Himachal govt

Special quota for residential plots and flats for Olympic and Asian Games medallists, Gallantry Award winners and recipients of Children’s Bravery Awards will be reserved in Himachal, informed officials. Highlighting the progress near the state capital, the minister said that in the first phase of the Jathia Devi project near Shimla, HIMUDA would develop 919 residential units on 21 bighas of land with an estimated investment of ₹1,327 crore. (File)

The decision was taken during a board of directors meeting of the Himachal Pradesh housing and urban development authority (HIMUDA) on Monday. Town and country planning minister Rajesh Dharmani was present during the meeting.

“The board took a significant policy decision to reserve a special quota of residential plots and flats for Olympic and Asian Games medallists, Gallantry Award winners and recipients of Children’s Bravery Awards,” officials added.

Highlighting the progress near the state capital, the minister said that in the first phase of the Jathia Devi project near Shimla, HIMUDA would develop 919 residential units on 21 bighas of land with an estimated investment of ₹1,327 crore. “This flagship project aims to decongest the main city of Shimla while simultaneously stimulating economic activities in the surrounding peripheral areas,” said Dharmani, while reaffirming the state government’s commitment to provide affordable housing and promoting planned township development across the state.

Pushing for policy reforms, the board gave the nod to develop new colonies through the Land Pooling Policy with the consent of landowners. Furthermore, a Buy-Back Policy and a redevelopment policy was approved to streamline the maintenance and development of government housing and assets.

During the session, the Board granted approval to initiate preliminary activities for several key projects with an initial allocation of ₹ 5 crore. These include the proposed Him Chandigarh Township at Sheetalpur in Baddi in Solan district, a new township at Morni Hills in Pachhad and another planned development township at Lunj near the Kangra Airport.

The meeting also approved various commercial and infrastructure developments across other districts. A commercial complex comprising 17 shops, two halls and an Executive Engineer’s office will be constructed in Ghumarwin, Bilaspur, at a cost of ₹7.69 crore.

Additionally, in the Shree Jwala Ji Shakti Vihar Colony of Kangra district, the Board sanctioned the development of 130 plots and commercial spaces across 125 kanals of land, estimated at ₹18.61 crore.

The board approved a 5% discount for those who make a lump-sum payment within 45 days of receiving their allotment letter.