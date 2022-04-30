Special round of counselling: 27% MBBS seats remain vacant at Chintpurni Medical College
Faridkot : Forty-one of the of 150 MBBS seats remained vacant at the Chintpurni Medical College (CMC), Pathankot, after the special round of state counselling for admissions to the courses by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot.
Reason: The CMC got a last-minute nod for admissions even as the process was completed across the state in mid-April, following which there were a few eligible candidates. An official said that short time frame and late permission are the main reasons for this, but some students also skipped counselling due to old controversy of the college. In 2017, when college was closed, students had to face hardships as they were not given stipend during their training after were shifted to other colleges, said the official.
This will be for the first time in at least 10 years that the MBBS seats will remain vacant in Punjab medical colleges as admissions process for the academic year 2021-22 has concluded.
Four years after the state government ordered the closure of the CMC by withdrawing the essentiality certificate, the National Medical Commission (NMC) had granted permission to the private medical college to admit 150 MBBS students earlier this week.
Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, conducted a special round of state counselling on Thursday after the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) extended the last date of admissions to MBBS courses to April 28. However, 109 eligible candidates were found during the special round and 41 seats remained vacant.
The CMC was closed after the erstwhile Medical Council of India (MCI) had found glaring deficiencies and shortcomings during its inspections of the college and had debarred it from admitting students for academic years 2017-2018 and 2018-2019. After the CMC’s closure in November 2017, 249 MBBS students were shifted to other medical colleges in the state on the orders of Punjab and Haryana high court.
BFUHS vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur said after giving permission to the CMC, Pathankot, to admit 150 MBBS students, the Medical Counselling Committee had extended the last date of admissions to April 28. “During special round of state counselling, 109 MBBS seats were allotted to eligible candidates, while 41 remained vacant. As of now, counselling process of undergraduate medical courses has concluded for 2021-22 academic session, as only MCC can extend date after taking permission from the Supreme Court,” he added.
Patiala clash: Oppn targets AAP govt; say complete anarchy, collapse of law & order in state
Chandigarh : Expressing concern over the situation in Patiala after communal clashes broke out between two groups on Friday, the opposition Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal slammed the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in the state alleging that it failed to maintain law and order in the state. Congress legislature party leader Partap Singh Bajwa asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to get his house in order as there is complete anarchy in the state.
Patiala violence: Harish Singla, a self-styled Hindu leader at odds with Sikh radicals
The self-styled Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) leader Harish Singla, who has been arrested for the Patiala violence on Friday, is among Punjab's Hindu right-wing leaders who remain at the forefront to oppose the Sikh radicals and Khalistani sympathisers. Belonging to a middle-class family with no political background, Singla has been provided security by the Punjab Police in view of threat to his life owing to the anti-Khalistan stand.
Patiala violence: How police, admn were caught napping
Patiala : Despite the right-wing leaders and Sikh hardliners locking horns after US-based Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) legal adviser Gurpatwant Singh Pannun gave a call to observe “the Khalistan foundation day” on April 29 a fortnight ago, the Patiala administration, particularly the police, were caught napping. This despite the fact that Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) led by Harish Singla had announced to counter the “Khalistan march”.
BSF shoots down ‘Made in China’ drone along Pak border in Amritsar
The Border Security Force on Friday shot down a 'Made in China' drone along the India-Pakistan border in the area near Dhanoe Kalan village falling under the Ajnala subdivision of Amritsar sector. BSF personnel illuminated the area by firing para bombs to aim at the object and fired several shots towards it. On April 17, Tarn Taran police had busted a module using drones for the smuggling heroin from across the border.
Punjab Cong appoints five vice-presidents, treasurer
Chandigarh : The Congress on Friday appointed its state treasurer, five vice-presidents and a general secretary in Punjab with immediate effect. Former MLA Amit Vij has been appointed as treasurer of the state unit whereas former minister Aruna Chaudhary, ex-MLAs Inderbir Singh Bolaria, Kushaldeep Singh Kiki Dhillon and Sunder Sham Arora and MLA Pargat Singh have been named as vice-presidents, according to a press statement issued by All India Congress Committee general secretary KC Venugopal.
