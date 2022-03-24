Specially abled teen writes exam with feet, scores 57%

Armed with a sunny disposition and never-say-die attitude 15-year-old Kamaljit Singh, who cannot use his arms and hands, is not afraid to face the challenges life throws at him head-on, so much so that he wrote his ICSE Class-9 exams with his feet, and scored 56.66% marks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The teenager wrote his exam with his feet though he only has two toes on his left foot, which makes it an all-the-more commendable feat. Kamaljit, who studies at Golden Earth Convent School, Pandori, Mullanpur, secured 255 of 400 marks in his exam.

“I can write as fast as my classmates,” he says proudly, adding, “Initially, it was painful for me to write with my foot, but now I am used to it.”

If there is one thing that Kamaljit deplores it is piteous glances. “I am not one to give up. I hate when people try to sympathise with me. I want to become a teacher, and am determined to make my parents proud of me,” he says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

His father, Santokh Singh, is a welder, while his mother Preet Kaur is a homemaker. Kamaljit also has a younger brother who studies in Class 7, in a government school near his house in Sahauli village, Dakha.

Kamaljit studied in a government school till Class 4, before he received help from Navchetna, a non governmental organisation, which works for the welfare of the poor. His family said the government never reached out to them.

Known as the ‘miracle boy,’ Kamaljit has never let his disability stop him. He studies for two hours everyday, plays football, and enjoys listening to music.

Kamaljit studied in a government school till Class 4, before he received help from Navchetna, a non governmental organisation, which works for the welfare of the poor. His family said the government never reached out to them. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I wanted to become a footballer, but unfortunately I cannot run that fast. I love to hear good music, including religious hymns, which calm me,” he says

His maternal uncle, Jaswant Singh, says Kamaljit was born with a disability. “When we bought him a wheelchair, he started crying and refused to use the wheelchair, choosing to walk at his pace instead.”

Sadly, a few day-to-day tasks remain a challenge for him. “It breaks are heart to see that he cannot feed himself. His parents feed him, and get him ready for school. We hope he can lead a normal life one day,” his uncle said.

Asked whether Kamaljit has received any treatment, his uncle says, “We took him to doctors in Delhi when he was in Class 4 with the help of the NGO, but they were not able to help. We have shown him to doctors in Delhi, Rajasthan, Chandigarh and Ludhiana, to no avail. However, Kamaljit is a determined boy and never lets adversities get the better of him.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On why he wants to become a teacher, the wonder boy says, “I want to teach students not to bow down to their hardships.” He was felicitated by the NGO on Wednesday for his stellar result.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON