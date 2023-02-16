Speed up land acquisition disbursements for four-laning projects: Sukhu

Reviewing various projects with senior officers of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and PWD, Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday stressed on the disbursement of land acquisition compensation at the earliest.

“Settle the compensation cases soon to avoid inconvenience to the people,” Sukhu told the administration of the districts concerned.

The NHAI officials were advised to build these roads with futuristic approach, focusing on constructing tunnels and bridges for easing traffic congestion and saving time of the commuters.

“Reduce timeline in preparing DPRs and awarding tenders to ensure early start of the projects,” he directed the officials.

The work on expansion of Shimla-Matour, Kiratpur-Ner Chowk and Mandi-Pathankot highways should be accelerated, he added.

Sukhu said a missing link of the bridge from Birhu to Lathiani in Una will be constructed on the backwaters of Govindsagar reservoir and DPR for the same should be submitted by February 25.

Govt concerned over delay in forest clearance for development projects

HP government will take up the issue of delay in grant of forest clearance for development projects with the Centre, said Sukhu.

“The state government is committed to keeping a balance between development and environment,” he said, adding that development projects of utmost importance like heliports, electric vehicle charging stations and day boarding schools were affected due to delays in getting FCA and FRA approvals.

He directed the forest officers to expedite the cases of FCA and FRA clearances and said that accountability of officers will also be fixed in this matter.

The CM also presided over the 11th meeting of the Himachal Pradesh state board for wildlife and directed the officials to explore tourism activities like water sports and hot air balloon operations in Pong Dam reservoir.

He also emphasised on promotion of activities such as swimming, kayaking, canoeing, rafting and diving. “The communities engaged in agriculture and grazing should also be involved by tourism agencies to support their livelihoods,” Sukhu added.