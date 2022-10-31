Speeding car claims life of 16-year-old boy in Panchkula

A 16-year-old boy died and his 18-year-old brother was injured after a speeding car hit their motorcycle near the gate of Fun City amusement park in Ramgarh on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Arjun and his injured brother as Karan.

The injured boys’ father, Parshuram, who hails from Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, and currently lives in Ramgarh, told the police that he sold sugarcane juice at Manakya village in the day and set up an eating joint in Sector 28 with his two sons in the evening after they returned from school.

On Saturday, his sons visited him around 3 pm as per routine. They brought him lunch, but as he wasn’t feeling well, they all left for home. His sons Karan and Arjun were on a motorcycle, while he followed them. But as they reached Fun City amusement park, a speeding car hit his sons’ motorcycle and fled the scene.

Arjun, who was riding pillion, died on the spot, while Karan was admitted to PGIMER, Chandigarh, and remains under treatment. The father jot down the car’s registration number and alerted the police, who booked its driver for rash driving, causing hurt and causing death by negligence at the Chandi Mandir police station.