chandigarh news

Speeding car kills biker in Chandigarh

Shekhar Chander Bhandari, a watchman at the Sector-26 market in Chandigarh, witnessed the accident and informed the police
VIkas Bhardwaj was rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh, but was declared brought dead. (HT File Photo/For representation only)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 02:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A 31-year-old man was killed after a speeding car hit his motorcycle near the Sector 27/28 light point on Thursday night.

The victim, Vikas Bhardwaj, hailed from Patiala. The car driver, Baijnath Rai of Manimajra, has been arrested.

Bhardwaj was rushed to PGIMER, but was declared brought dead.

On his complaint, the accused car driver was booked under Sections 279 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code and arrested.

Saturday, February 19, 2022
