Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Speeding car kills cyclist in Mohali
chandigarh news

Speeding car kills cyclist in Mohali

The victim was cycling to work around 7.30 am on Wednesday; as he reached near Bawa White House in Phase 11, Mohali, a speeding car hit his cycle, injuring him seriously
The cyclist was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment, Mohali police said. (iStock)
Published on Jul 28, 2022 01:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A speeding car claimed the life of a 65-year-old cyclist in Phase 11 on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Gurnam Singh, a resident of Shafipur village, near Sohana.

Phase 11 station house officer (SHO) Gagandeep Singh said Gurnam worked for a private school in Sector 66.

Around 7.30 am on Wednesday, he was cycling to work. As he reached near Bawa White House in Phase 11, a speeding Swift Dzire car hit his cycle, injuring him seriously.

After hitting the cycle, the car jumped over the road divider and hit the boundary wall of an industrial unit in Phase 11, before coming to a halt. The car driver fled the scene leaving his vehicle behind, the SHO said.

Gurnam was rushed to the Sohana hospital, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment, the police official said, adding that efforts were on to nab the accused car driver.

