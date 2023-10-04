Speeding car mows down elderly man in Ludhiana Model Town

An elderly man lost his life while two of his grandchildren suffered serious injuries after a speeding car hit them when they were crossing the road near Guru Nanak Khalsa College in Model Town.

Tarsem Singh, the deceased. (ht)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased has been identified as Tarsem Singh. The car driver, meanwhile, fled from the spot with the vehicle.

Despite immediate efforts to rush all three victims to the hospital, the elderly man,

The incident was captured on the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the area.

According to the information, the incident took place around 9 pm on Monday when Tarsem Singh, his grandson Abhayjot Singh and granddaughter Asisjeet Kaur were crossing the road near Guru Nanak Khalsa College in Model Town. I

The speeding car hit Tarsem Singh, leaving him critically injured. The driver fled the scene after the accident.

The injured victims were rushed to a nearby private hospital. Sensing the seriousness of their injuries, they were referred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, where Tarsem Singh succumbed to his injuries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing further information, Model Town station house officer Gurshinder Kaur said police have a probe into the incident and teams are scanning through the footage recovered from the CCTV cameras installed in the area to trace the accused.

A case, meanwhile, has been registered against the unidentified accused under sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at the Model Town police station.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!