Speeding car mows down trucker crossing road on foot

A 29-year-old truck driver was mowed down by a speeding car while he was trying to cross the road on foot, near Dehri village, falling under Sohana police jurisdiction, of Mohali on late Thursday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

His brother, who is an eyewitness to the accident, told the police that they had come to drop off some goods in industrial area. On their way back, they stopped at a dhaba near Dheri village, where his brother found a mobile recharge shop on the opposite side of the road. While he was crossing to get to the shop, a speeding car hit him, leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to the Phase-6 civil hospital, where he succumbed during treatment.

The victim’s brother, however, could not jot down the number of the car as it was dark.

Police post in-charge Satnam Singh said, “We have registered a case against an unidentified car driver and are scanning closed-circuit television cameras to trace the accused.

The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem.