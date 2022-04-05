Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Speeding jeep mows down 29-year-old biker in Mohali
chandigarh news

Speeding jeep mows down 29-year-old biker in Mohali

The deceased, Bhavnesh Sharma, was a resident of Rangilpur village and worked at Bestech Mall, Sector 66, Mohali
Bhavnesh Sharma was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, where doctors declared him brought dead. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 05, 2022 03:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A speeding jeep claimed the life of a 29-year-old motorcyclist while he was on his way to work at the Sector 68/69 light point in Mohali on Monday morning.

The deceased, Bhavnesh Sharma, was a resident of Rangilpur village and worked at Bestech Mall, Sector 66. His uncle Sunil Kumar is the Rangilpur village sarpanch.

In his statement to the police, Kumar said his nephew was headed to work around 8.30 am, when a speeding jeep hit him at the Sector 68/69 traffic lights, leaving him seriously injured. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Investigating officer Kulwant Singh said the jeep driver, Jagjit Singh, a resident of Sangrur, was arrested.

He is facing a case under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP