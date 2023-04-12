Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Budding singer killed as friend rams SUV into pole in Mohali

Budding singer killed as friend rams SUV into pole in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 12, 2023 03:43 AM IST

A speeding SUV rammed into an electricity pole in the wee hours of Monday in Mohali, killing one of the five friends on-board

An evening together turned into tragedy for five friends after their speeding SUV rammed into an electricity pole, killing one of them, near Sector 87 in the wee hours of Monday.

Police said the deceased, Raj Singh, 27, alias R Sukhraj, was a budding Punjabi singer.
Police said the deceased, Raj Singh, 27, alias R Sukhraj, was a budding Punjabi singer. (iStock)

Police said the deceased, Raj Singh, 27, alias R Sukhraj, was a budding Punjabi singer.

They said Raj had met his friends Himanshu Sahni, Parduman Singh Shekhawat, Raghav and Yogesh Khichar at Chandigarh Club on Monday night.

While they were returning to Bhagomajra, Mohali, Himanshu, who was driving the Toyota Fortuner, lost control over the vehicle. The spinning SUV rammed into an electricity pole and overturned, leaving the friends injured.

Onlookers rushed the injured friends to the civil hospital in Phase 6, where Raj was declared brought dead, while others remain under treatment.

Police said they had booked Sahni for causing death due to rash and negligent driving following the statement of Raj’s father Zora Singh. He will also undergo medical examination to establish if he was driving under the influence of liquor.

